Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Oncology Overview: Infigratinib for Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma

By Yvonne Riley-Poku, PharmD
pharmacytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCholangiocarcinoma is a rare bile duct cancer, with physicians diagnosing approximately 8000 cases each year. The FDA recently granted accelerated approval to infigratinib (Truseltiq; QED Therapeutics) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.1 Continued approval of this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.2 The FDA granted the application priority review, fast-track designation, and orphan drug designation.3.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholangiocarcinoma#Fda Approval#Drugs#Oncology#Qed Therapeutics#Foundationone#Dor#Calciphylaxis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerhealio.com

FDA clears IND application for hormone receptor-directed CAR-T to treat ovarian cancer

The FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy designed to treat women with relapsed epithelial ovarian cancer. The agent — developed by Anixa Biosciences in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center — is a new form of CAR-T also known as a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) therapy.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Ivosidenib Tablets for IDH1-Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma

The approval of Tibsovo marks the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. Ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo; Servier Pharmaceuticals) have been granted FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation. This approval marks...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Nivolumab for Adjuvant Treatment of High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

Median disease-free survival was nearly twice as long among patients with urothelial carcinoma who received nivolumab compared with placebo. Officials with the FDA have approved nivolumab (Opdivo; Bristol Myers Squibb) for the treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence following radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement, or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) status.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Adding Immunotherapy to Perioperative Chemotherapy For Gastroesophageal Cancer Beneficial

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thierry Alcindor, MD, discusses the benefits of adding avelumab to perioperative chemotherapy for the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer in greater detail. Perioperative chemotherapy can improve cure rates in locally advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Adding the immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab to perioperative chemotherapy may help to...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Callander Discusses Data From Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma Trials

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, discussed the case of a 78-year-old patients with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, professor, Department of Medicine, director, University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center Myeloma Clinical Program, vice chair, of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Myeloma Committee, and interim director, Bone Marrow Transplant at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, discussed the case of a 78-year-old patients with multiple myeloma.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

National Comprehensive Cancer Network Adds Asparaginase Erwinia Chrysanthemia to Guidelines for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Rylaze was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA in October 2019 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and was approved as part of the Real-Time Oncology Review program. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has added the newly approved asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemia (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze; Jazz Pharmaceuticals) to its guidelines for pediatric and adult patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Accelerates Review of Asciminib for Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

This designation could shorten the FDA review period to 8 months compared to the 12 months under Standard Review. The FDA has granted Priority Review to asciminib (ABL001, Novartis) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) following its submission under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review program, according to a press release.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA-Approved CAR T-Cell Therapies Offer New Treatment Opportunities for Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Between 40% and 50% of patients respond long term without relapsing. With the accelerated approval of brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus; Kite Pharma, Gilead Sciences Inc) for the treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL),1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have become key treatments for various cancers, despite their high cost and other challenges, according to a presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.2.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

New Data Show Promise for Patient Outcomes With Capmatinib

The kinase inhibitor is a promising treatment option for patients with MET exon 14 skipping mutation non–small cell lung cancer. New data demonstrate capmatinib (Tabrecta; Novartis) as a promising treatment option for patients with MET exon 14 skipping mutation (METex14) non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1. A kinase inhibitor, capmatinib is...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Clinical Trial of Tisagenlecleucel in Aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

Tisagenlecleucel is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy already indicated for B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Updated findings from the BELINDA study have found that tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah; Novartis) failed to meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival among patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Oncology Overview: Idelalisib in Blood Cancers

Approved indications for idelalisib include relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, and follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Idelalisib (Zydelig) is a prescription oral tablet chemotherapy approved for 3 types of blood cancer. The FDA granted idelalisib accelerated approval on July 23, 2014. Its indications include relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL),...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Results of the Study of Tislelizumab in Unresectable HCC

Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discusses the results of the phase 2 study of tislelizumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discusses the results of the phase 2 study...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Granted Full FDA Approval for Urothelial Carcinoma

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) who are not eligible for any...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Model Predicts Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Outcomes to Immunotherapy

Researchers found that the levels of serum albumin and the number of metastatic sites that patients with lung cancer have were significantly associated with overall survival. Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center have developed a model to predict the outcomes of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following immunotherapy, according to a press release.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

How Leukemia Gene Mutations Impact Response to PARP Inhibitors

The mutated genes in question, TET2 and DNMT3A, each influence the efficacy of treatment in different ways. Investigators have identified specific leukemia gene mutations and the mechanics behind their regulating of DNA repair and response to poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Research. The mutated genes in question, TET2 and DNMT3A, each influence the efficacy of treatment in different ways.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Berzosertib Does Not Extend PFS in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Adding berzosertib, a novel ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related inhibitor drug, to standard-of-care chemotherapy does not extend progression-free survival for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. Adding berzosertib, a novel ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related inhibitor (ATR) drug, to standard-of-care chemotherapy does not extend progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Silmitasertib for Recurrent Sonic Hedgehog-Driven Medulloblastoma

Silmitasertib has produced clinical benefit as a monotherapy and in combination with drugs such as gemcitabine and cisplatin. Silmitasertib (Senhwa Biosciences Inc) has received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with recurrent sonic hedgehog (SHH)-driven medulloblastoma, according to a press release.1. Silmitasertib is a highly selective casein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy