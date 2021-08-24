Oncology Overview: Infigratinib for Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare bile duct cancer, with physicians diagnosing approximately 8000 cases each year. The FDA recently granted accelerated approval to infigratinib (Truseltiq; QED Therapeutics) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.1 Continued approval of this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.2 The FDA granted the application priority review, fast-track designation, and orphan drug designation.3.www.pharmacytimes.com
