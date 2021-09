White House press secretary Jen Psaki is pushing back at her critics over her comments about Americans not being “stranded” in Afghanistan. During Monday’s White House press briefing, Psaki said that “it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”