Public Safety

STAY ALERT

srt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTC is warning people to be suspicious if they get a phone call that claims to be a relative or friend of a relative, asking for money to help with an emergency. It could be for bail, medical treatment, or travel expenses. Family emergency scams like this try to...

Public Safety
Crypto
FTC
Elverson, PA

PURSE THEFT AT WALMART

The Caernarvon Township Police Department is attempting to identify the attached subjects relative to a theft of a purse from the Walmart in Elverson. The young boy found the purse left in a cart outside and took the purse to his parents. They subsequently left the store without turning it in to Customer Service. The purse contained a large amount of cash inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 610-286-1012 and reference case 21-3340.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Georgia cop, 57, who posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took an anti-parasitic drug meant for horses as a COVID-19 'cure', dies of the virus

A Georgia police officer who frequently posted messages against the COVID-19 vaccines has died of coronavirus. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's office, died after a short battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Before his death, Manning had posted that he was not vaccinated against the virus, celebrating...
Retail
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
Public Health
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Safety
B98.5

Police Warn About A New Scam Involving “Verification Codes”

According to WMTW, people who post their phone numbers in online forums (like Facebook Marketplace) could fall victim to a fairly new scam. The scam involves using Google Phone to hijack someone's phone number. How The Scam Works. The scammer finds their target on an online forum like Craigslist, Facebook...
San Angelo, TX

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Exton, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify These Shoplifters?

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying shoplifting suspects who stole merchandise from the Ulta store, 131 E. Swedesford Road, Exton, on August 19, 2021. If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact Det. Scott Pezick at...
Income Tax

Second Child Tax Payment Expected for Deposit Into Bank Accounts Today

The second child tax credit payment of as much as $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each ages 6 to 17 is scheduled to be deposited into bank accounts today. So far, only the first payment has gone out but it already has made a big impact on American families. According to data from the latest Census Bureau household pulse survey released Wednesday, parents reported less trouble affording food and paying for household expenses after that first payment was sent.
Public Safety

BBB warns of potential Venmo scam

(Gray News) - Be cautious if you get an out-of-the-blue Venmo request from a friend claiming to need money. The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a potential scam that impersonates real users of the Venmo app. Scammers are using the information found in Venmo’s public feed to steal...
California State
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
Public Safety
WZOZ 103.1

The Latest Scam Alert: QR Codes

Among the latest scams to hit your inbox or phone voice mail are fraudulent QR Codes, and here are some things you should watch out. Technology has become so advanced that it is almost impossible to pick up some of the latest scam tactics being disguised in your e mails.
Public Safety

AARP state scam alerts: Car warranty scams

Raise your hand if robocalls have finally stopped ringing your phone day and night. None of you? No surprise there. Despite industry and regulatory efforts to rid our phone lines of unwanted calls, they nevertheless persist – and many are outright scams. One of the more common scam calls involves car warranties.

