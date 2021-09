Here's one homeowners insurance rule that can catch a lot of applicants off guard. In the course of the coronavirus pandemic, certain trends emerged as people spent a lot more time at home than usual. Many property owners took on home renovation projects in an effort to spruce up their living space. Others took on baking, from cakes to homemade bread. And a lot of families stepped up and adopted dogs during the pandemic, figuring they'd be on hand to train their new pets and help get them acclimated.