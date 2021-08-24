Cancel
San Diego, CA

Watch live: Plane lands on Interstate 5 just south of Via De La Valle

CBS 8
CBS 8
 7 days ago

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 5 in San Diego on Tuesday near the Via De La Valle exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two occupants of the aircraft appear to be unhurt, the CHP reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries to anyone else. All southbound lanes on the freeway are closed due to the blockage of lanes.

FlightRadar shows a small plane, with a private owner, matching the tail number took off from Montgomery and landed on Interstate 5 shortly after 12 p.m.

The scene shows pieces of the aircraft broken off from the main body. One image seems to show a part of the wing stuck in the back of black SUV.

It was not immediately clear what forced the emergency landing just east of Del Mar city limits.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

