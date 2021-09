And just about every game feels like if you stand up you are blocking someone’s view and you are the one being the jerk. I hate it. Our environment sucks. As I’ve gotten older I’ve stopped caring about the people behind me unless there is an obvious reason they can’t stand up, in which case I’ll be mindful of where and how much I’m standing. As much as I hate everything about traveling to Blacksburg and being surrounded by that many a-holes (and they ARE a-holes usually) I know when I go to a game there that the majority are going to be standing and engaged the entire time.