Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brazil governors concerned over Bolsonaro support among military police

By Lisandra Paraguassu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKPl4_0bbbtHhi00
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before welcoming Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state governors are concerned about military police turning out in support of President Jair Bolsonaro in an upcoming march, minutes published on Tuesday showed, as the far-right former army captain continues to sow doubt about next year's presidential election.

Their concerns came to light in minutes of a Monday meeting of governors in Brasilia, in which they discussed a worsening political crisis in Brazil, as Bolsonaro picks fights with the Supreme Court and federal electoral authorities, and questions the credibility of the country's elections.

Of Brazil's 27 governors, 25 signed the minutes expressing concern about the high level of support for the president among the country's roughly 500,000 military police, who report to state governors.

Active-duty military police are prohibited from making political demonstrations, but many are expected to show up at Sept 7 marches in support of Bolsonaro.

Critics say Bolsonaro, who trails former leftist President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva in most opinion polls, is seeking to marshal cops' support ahead of next year's vote.

His attacks on the electoral process have sparked fears he may not accept a potential loss. There is growing concern in Brazil about what role the armed forces and state police could play if Bolsonaro were to reject the election result.

Most experts believe the armed forces would defend the constitution and prioritize the peaceful handover of power, but some fear that state police officers could go on strike, essentially making the day-to-day running of states impossible for governors.

"It is essential to reaffirm the governors' commitment to ensure that the mission of the state police takes place within constitutional and legal limits," the minutes signed by 25 governors say.

The topic of Bolsonaro's support among military police was brought to the meeting by Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a centrist rival to the president. On Monday, he fired a senior state police officer who posted publicly about his support of the president and his plans to appear at the march. read more

Doria said the upcoming "noisy demonstrations ... put democracy at risk."

A prosecutor in Brazil's capital on Monday requested word from the Military Police commander on what measures will be taken on Sept. 7 to secure the Congress and Supreme Court buildings, which some Bolsonaro supporters threaten to occupy.

Prosecutor Flavio Milhomem also asked the Military Police intelligence agency for any information on anti-democratic acts practiced by active duty and retired officers in the service.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#State Governors#Brasilia#The Supreme Court#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
Related
PoliticsBBC

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he will be killed, arrested or re-elected

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he sees three alternatives for his future: prison, death or victory in next year's presidential election. The right-wing populist leader is trailing left-wing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the polls. "I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Predicts Three Outcomes to Election: Death, Jail, or Re-Election

Brazil’s Trumpian president Jair Bolsonaro has made a provocative prediction ahead of next year’s elections. “I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory,” he told evangelical leaders at a campaign event on Saturday, according to BBC. He then added that jail seemed least likely since “no man on Earth will threaten me.” The right-wing leader does have some experience with his death theory, having survived a murder attempt in 2018 when a hater almost stabbed him to death on the campaign trail leading to his first term victory. The 66-year-old has already taken a page out of Trump’s playbook ahead of the election next year by questioning whether the voting machines were trustworthy and threatening not to accept the result of the polls.
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president’s official residence. Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self defense,...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil Bolsonaro Says Sept 7 Marches Will Not Be Violent

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazilians need not worry, as the Sept. 7 nationwide marches by his supporters will not be violent. Concerns have been growing that Bolsonaro's supporters, riled by frustrations with the Supreme Court, federal election authorities and lawmakers, could strike out during the marches.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Brazil indigenous protesters camp on Bolsonaro's doorstep

With feather headdresses, grass skirts and body paint, hundreds of indigenous demonstrators camped out in Brasilia Monday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's policies and an initiative that could take away their ancestral lands. Pounding wooden tent poles into the ground, the protesters set up the "Fight for Life" camp outside the seat of power in the Brazilian capital, near the trio of modernist buildings housing the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. Convened by the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), the protest camp, which opened Sunday, will hold a week of demos and other activities against what organizers call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse the far-right president of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining interests.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Sources: Brazil’s Bolsonaro vexed by central bank autonomy

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has begun expressing irritation at the central bank’s newfound autonomy as surging inflation presents a threat to his 2022 reelection prospects, government officials told The Associated Press. On Thursday, during a flight home from Mato Grosso state, Bolsonaro said he regretted signing...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Brazil's Bolsonaro Blocking Critics On Social Media: HRW

Human Rights Watch accused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday of violating the right to free speech by blocking critics on social media, where the far-right leader maintains a heavy presence. At least 176 journalists, lawmakers, influencers, ordinary citizens and others deemed critical of the president have had their access to...
Presidential ElectionWNCY

Brazil Congress votes down Bolsonaro proposal to change voting system

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress late on Tuesday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment backed by President Jair Bolsonaro that would change the country’s voting system to require paper ballots, among other alterations. Right-wing Bolsonaro has threatened not to accept the results of next year’s presidential election,...
Presidential ElectionWBAL Radio

Brazil's Bolsonaro loses major vote after military display

SAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a major defeat in Congress when Brazilian lawmakers rejected a proposal to require printed receipts at some electronic ballot boxes. Without presenting any evidence, Bolsonaro has insisted Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud, and that printouts would allow for...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Yanomami shaman sees tough times ahead for Brazil's indigenous

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shaman Davi Kopenawa, chief of the Yanomami people who live on Brazil's largest indigenous reservation, fears a pending Supreme Court decision on native land claims could worsen an onslaught of aggressive mining encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro. "The machines will scrape off the skin of...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil registers 298 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Ministry

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 13,210 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 298 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 579,308, according to ministry data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy