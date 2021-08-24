Steph Curry talked to Tom Brady about ways to extend career

Shocking the sports world, Golden State Warriors NBA superstar Steph Curry's mother filed for divorce from father Dell Curry back in June, TMZ reported August 24. Though a court official only told the outlet at the time that the divorce process was still "ongoing," court documents obtained by TMZ later that day reveal she cited "marital misconduct" on Dell's part when she made the filing in North Carolina on June 14. With both their sons being high-profile NBA players (as Stephen's younger brother Seth Curry is the point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers), Sonya and Dell had staked a place in fans' hearts by constantly appearing courtside supporting both sons' games.
