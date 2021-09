Crux is proud to welcome Ethan Whitehill as president and chief operating officer. Ethan has made a career out of building agencies and growing brands. He founded the firm Two West in 1997, running it as an independent shop for nearly 20 years before selling to Sandbox and later combining with MERGE, where he served as CMO. In his new role, Ethan will lead agency finance, operations, client growth, talent, and strategic partnerships.