Asatsuma was chairman of Japan’s Music Publishers Association from 2004 to 2010 and has been chairman of Fujipacific Music since 2005. Billboard Japan celebrated the industry veteran’s recognition on the honored list with an in-depth interview delving into his illustrious career spanning five decades, asking him for his thoughts on the differences between the way business is done in Japan and the U.S. and what he expects from the music scene in the future.