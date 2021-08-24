Cancel
POTUS

Biden will not extend Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan as evacuations accelerate

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
(CNN) — President Joe Biden will stick, for now, with an August 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official, after determining the risks of Taliban reprisal or terror attacks were too high.

Biden relayed his decision in crisis talks of the Group of 7 on Tuesday morning, making clear the decision to stick to the withdrawal timeline was in large part driven by those security risks.

US and western officials familiar with the discussion said Biden noted that each day the risks are getting higher in a country now controlled by the Taliban. The President made a particular point of warning of the potential for terror attacks, which has become an acute concern inside his administration, the officials said.

Still, Biden has asked for contingency plans in case he determines at a later date the US needs to remain in the country for longer. And on the G7 video conference, he left open the possibility of extending past the end-of-month deadline should the dynamic with the Taliban change.

European allies of the United States stressed during the talks that they wanted to ensure any possibility of a deadline extension was considered by the US, according to a person familiar with the call.

While advocating for leaving at the end of the month, Biden said the risk of an attack is “very high,” an administration official said.

Even as the United States flies tens of thousands of people out of the country, the situation in Afghanistan remains desperate and many Afghans who assisted the war effort are still awaiting their turn to leave. US officials have described in stark terms the real threat of terror attacks at the Kabul airport as crowds gather outside the gates.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
