Phoenix-Based Vinum 55 Expands into Texas

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN, TEXAS (August 24, 2021) – Phoenix-based wine concierge service and storage facility Vinum 55 has opened its first location outside of Arizona in Allen, Texas. Vinum 55 purchased Texas-based wine storage business Wine 55 as part of its expansion plans, becoming the fourth Vinum 55 storage location in the U.S.

