Several years have gone by since Kendrick Lamar released a proper album. Though, that isn’t to say the artist hasn’t made features here and there. The “HUMBLE” rapper has collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, SZA, 2 Chainz, and Busta Rhymes. He’s gained a reputation for becoming one of the most sought-after rappers in the HipHop industry. Still, the fans are craving new music from the rap genus. Though, Kendrick Lamar fans weren’t ready for the rapper’s unexpected surprise announcement about the album drop for his “final TDE album. Now that Kendrick Lamar has decided to return to music, fans wonder how Drake and Kanye will compete against the rapper.