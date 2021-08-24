Cancel
College Sports

Tech Talk Live: Fuente talks running backs

By Evan G. Watkins
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReplacing a talent like Khalil Herbert will not be easy and for Virginia Tech, it likely won’t come from one individual. From press conferences to appearances on Virginia Tech’s Podcast and Tech Talk Live, multiple Virginia Tech coaches have talked about the run game and how it will likely be a multi-headed attack led by Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear.

