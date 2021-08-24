Cancel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Brings the Green Goblin Out of the Multiverse

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the words of Doctor Strange echo through the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer saying, "Be careful what you wish for, Parker.", it is clear that many of the rumors that fans have holding onto for months are starting to come to fruition. We already had confirmation that Alfred Molina would be returning to the Spider-Man world as Doc Ock, and the trailer did not disappoint in revealing him at the end of the trailer, but it was another reveal prior to this that brings confirmation of another, even older Spider-Man villain returning to the franchise: Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.

