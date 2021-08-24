Marilyn Eastman Dies, Night of the Living Dead Actress Was 87

"Remain in your home. Keep all doors & windows locked or boarded shut." WB Entertainmnet has revealed an official trailer for an animated update on Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero's classic B&W zombie film that brought the zombie genre to (undead) life in 1968. Apparently the rights to the original film are now in public domain, so anyone can do whatever they want with it - and now we have this, Night of the Animated Dead. In the film, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father's grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices. Featuring the voices of Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, Stefan Marks, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Jimmi Simpson, Nancy Travis, and Will Sasso. The animation in this is a bit crude, but at least it still has all the flesh-eating zombies. Enjoy.