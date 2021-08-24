Cancel
Celebrities

Marilyn Eastman Dies, Night of the Living Dead Actress Was 87

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Eastman, an actress who appeared in Night of the Living Dead in addition to working as a driving force for the classic zombie movie behind the scenes, has passed away. In a public message posted to Facebook on Monday, Eastman's son John announced that his mother passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 87 years old.

