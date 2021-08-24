Through Different Eyes: New Collaboration Showcases Famous Vineyard in New Light
Much of the storied reputation of Bien Nacido Vineyards stems from the scrupulous involvement of its owners. Brothers Bob and Steve Miller planted Bien Nacido — “well born” in Spanish — in 1973, a rolling plot in the Santa Maria Valley whose rocky soils and cool climate would go on to create one of the most sought-after growing sites for grapes like pinot noir, syrah, and chardonnay in the world. Accolades from the industry’s top critics run rampant, and winemakers who buy fruit from here identify their source on their labels like a badge of honor.www.montecitojournal.net
