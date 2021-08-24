Through Different Eyes: New Collaboration Showcases Famous Vineyard in New Light

If you are obsessed with hand-pulled noodles, you must try Xi’an Famous Foods in the city! Known for their Xi’an cuisine and the chewiest noodles, this is going to be one of your favorites in no time. You can see the workers making and hand pulling the noodles right in front of you. One thing I love about hand-pulled noodles is the texture since it tends to be more on the bouncy side and each piece is different and unique. Keep in mind that Xi’an cuisine is more on the spicy side due to the spices and chili oil so be prepared to drink water. There are plenty of locations around the city however due to the pandemic, some have been temporarily closed so make sure to check their website for the most up-to-date hours. Xi’an Famous Foods also have indoor and outdoor dining depending on your preference. I visited the Bayard Street location in Chinatown and was able to dine in. You order first with the cashier then you will get a number and it is open seating. Each order takes about 10 - 15 minutes to make since it is made to order and very fresh.