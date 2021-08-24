Should You Start a Business With Friends and Family?

Who knew that the way you cleaned your home, as a parent, was up for debate? I for one didn’t realize that when I became a mother, so many people had an opinion regarding how your home should look. I have to say that I was lucky that while I was raising my first son, that Pinterest wasn’t a thing. Let alone Instagram. I had enough struggles on my shoulders that I couldn’t imagine what it would have felt like being told my house (or my parenting for that matter) wasn’t worthy because of how it looked.