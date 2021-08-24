Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Spike Lee’s New Docuseries Prompts ‘Questions’ About 9/11

By Paul Meara
Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two decades later, Spike Lee is exploring what happened on September 11, 2001. The famed New York director, whose docuseries NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½ explores the city’s darkest day and provides access to those who were involved. In an interview with the The New York Times, Lee says “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and should “decide for themselves” what happened that day.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
BET

BET

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The The New York Times#Congress#9 11 Commission#Al Qaeda#The World Trade Center#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
West Orange, NJPosted by
BET

Whoopi Goldberg’s Company Sued For $50M

Whoopi Goldberg’s company Whoopi Inc. is being sued for $50 million in a New Jersey development dispute. According to the New York Post, a lawsuit claims that the actress’ company is allegedly accused of helping to remove a longtime developer in the Northeastern state to help rebuild downtown West Orange, NJ. In 2006, Prism Capital Partners was chosen to help redevelop the city’s downtown.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Kanye West Claims ‘Donda’, Album Was Released Without Approval

The long-awaited Kanye West album Donda was released on Sunday (Aug. 29), but West claims that the project premiered without his approval. According to a post on the rapper’s Instagram account, Universal Music Group released the 27-play without notifying him. “Universal put my album out without my approval and they...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Van Jones Addresses Rumors He’s Dating Kim Kardashian

For years, word on the street has been that Van Jones was dating Kim Kardashian. It’s unknown how these rumors started but the 52-year-old is now shutting them down. Jones told Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club on Saturday, Aug. 28, “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Legendary Reggae Artist, Dead At 85

Reggae icon Lee “Scratch” Perry died Sunday (Aug. 29) at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, the Jamaica Observer reported. He was 85 years old. Perry, who worked with reggae giant Bob Marley, is credited with pioneering dub, which impacted a range of music genres. Lee came into prominence...
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Broadway and Oprah Partner For Campaign For NYC’s Return

Broadway is anxiously awaiting to get everyone back into New York City theaters in the fall and have tapped Oprah Winfrey for a new marketing campaign on Monday (Aug. 30). Titled This Is Broadway, the three-minute sizzle airing on all network morning shows and OprahDaily.com, is narrated by Winfrey as it captures the iconic history and liveliness of live theater, according to the New York Post.
TV SeriesPosted by
BET

'The Wonder Years’ Gets A Reboot With Don Cheadle

The 1980s sitcom The Wonder Years has gotten a reboot. The original coming-of-age comedy followed a suburban family in 1968. This time around, it’s a Black family in 1968 centered around 12-year-old Dean Williams played by newcomer Elisha “EJ” Williams. Don Cheadle is the adult version of Dean Williams and narrates.
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

‘Annie Live!’ Casts Newcomer Celina Smith In The Lead Role

Annie Live! Is coming to the small screen on December 2 and 12-year-old actress Celina Smith has landed the lead role. On August 24, she told Today about hearing she was chosen to play Annie after a nationwide search, "We were in my mom's room and my team called and they were like, 'What are you going to be doing this October?'"
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Saweetie Addresses Reports That She Is Back With Quavo

Saweetie’s tweet included a link to Hollywood Life, which claims an insider exclusively told the outlet, “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL. Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Filming ‘Black Panther’ Stunt

Letitia Wright has reportedly been hospitalized after an accident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to Variety, the actress is expected to be released soon and is receiving care. “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'” a spokesperson told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy