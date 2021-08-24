York College soccer women defeat Doane on home pitch

YORK - Karla Chairez found the back of the net on an assist by Esperanza Villatoro in the 77th minute of play to lead the Panthers to a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon. York made the most of its limited opportunities, converting two of four shots-on-goal into scores. After the Doane Tigers controlled most of the first half the Panthers found themselves in the lead as Adriana Fajardo scored in the 41st minute. The goal stunned the visiting Tigers and had the Panthers leading at the break.