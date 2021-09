Stocks gained today but were down last week, even after the S&P 500 (SPY) hit a new record high of 4,480 last Monday afternoon. For comparison's sake, that is more than double its intraday low of 2,192 on March 23, 2020. Small-cap stocks were major laggards of the week, with the Russell 2000 Index hitting correction territory. The index was briefly down more than 10% from its March 2021 peak. The energy sector was the worst performer, while health care stocks saw gains. Also of note, trading volumes were at the highest level in a month as retail investors got back into the mix. I’ll discuss this and more below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published August 23, 2021 from the POWR Value newsletter).