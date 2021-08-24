Microsoft announces new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller
Microsoft has announced the new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, which will be available on November 9th. According to Microsoft, the new pad is "inspired by the powder fireworks that go off throughout the day at the in-game Horizon Festival" and is the first Xbox controller to feature a transparent yellow finish. It also has some pretty cool custom-coloured visible rumble motors, "lighting effects that play off the Xbox button," textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, and dimpled patterned grips.www.trueachievements.com
