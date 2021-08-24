Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft announces new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced the new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, which will be available on November 9th. According to Microsoft, the new pad is "inspired by the powder fireworks that go off throughout the day at the in-game Horizon Festival" and is the first Xbox controller to feature a transparent yellow finish. It also has some pretty cool custom-coloured visible rumble motors, "lighting effects that play off the Xbox button," textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, and dimpled patterned grips.

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Dlc#Forza Horizon 5#The Microsoft Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Microsoft Reveals Limited Edition Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle and Elite Controller to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

To celebrate Halo’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft today revealed at Gamescom 2021 the Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle and the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2, both of which are set to launch on November 15th. The console features dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold, a custom star pattern from the surface of Zeta Halo. a top vent accented in Cortana-themed blue, and custom Halo-themed sounds when powering it on / off. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Full Map of Forza Horizon 5 Revealed [UPDATED]

Playground Games and Microsoft have unveiled the full map for Forza Horizon 5. We can see the road layout and the variety of available terrain in Mexico. One fan decided to compare the size of maps from Forza Horizon 5 its prequel using roads as a scale. You can see that the upcoming installment of the series will offer a larger area for exploration than the predecessor. The difference is quite large, which can be seen in the image below.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: 300+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (August 10-17)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! The selection is absolutely packed this week, with over 500 deals (from around 300 games) to choose from across Deals with Gold, Spotlight, Publisher, QuakeCon and Add-On sales. Phew!. We've highlighted just a few of the most notable Xbox games offers...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 preorders: Editions, prices, demo, and more

One of the most anticipated games of 2021 is undoubtedly Forza Horizon 5, the latest open-world racing game from Playground Games that's nearly guaranteed to become one of the best Xbox racing games you can play. Like previous Forza Horizon games, buying and playing Forza Horizon 5 comes with multiple options for players to choose from, with three different editions and various add-ons, so choosing which one to buy could be slightly daunting. In this Forza Horizon 5 buying guide, we'll cover it all.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Kayo Sports app now available on PS4, PS5 via PlayStation Store

A Kayo Sports app is now available on PS4 and PS5 through the PlayStation Store. Those on PS5 can find the app by searching for “Kayo” in the Media section of the Store. We’d assume searching on the PS4 would be conducted in the same manner, but we don’t have a console to double-check.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

Elden Ring store pages are now live ahead of the game's launch next year. The store pages for FromSoftware's Elden Ring have officially gone live, as noted by Gematsu in the tweets below. Right now, store pages appear to be available on both the Steam and PlayStation storefronts, and you can head on over to either storefront to wishlist the game, as it's not available for digital pre-order this far out from the final launch next year.
Video GamesComicBook

New Nerf Video Game Announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy