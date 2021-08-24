Sea of Thieves players can earn the Mayhem ship set in the Making Mayhem event

The Making Mayhem event is live now for Sea of Thieves, and earning enough favour will reward players with the Mayhem ship set — check it out below:. "Fans of death, explosions, quality workmanship and explosions can sail the seas with some Pandorian panache thanks to the Mayhem Ship Set, available to earn now in Sea of Thieves," the devs say. Over on the Sea of Thieves site, we learn a little more about what to expect in the Making Mayhem event, which runs from today, August 24th, to September 7th. "Larinna has laid out two flavours of Challenge to let you build Favour with the Bilge Rats: Minor Mayhem Challenges are bite-sized tasks like blasting a shark with a Gunpowder Barrel or torching skeletons with a Firebomb, while Major Mayhem Challenges are more lucrative but demanding acts like looting all the gold piles in a Treasure Vault or tearing through a Tall Tale." You can earn parts of the Mayhem ship set by gaining favour with the Bilge Rats through these Minor and Major Mayhem challenges.