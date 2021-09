Just a few miles from the hustle and bustle of Pinehurst is a golf destination that feels a world away from the Home of American Golf. The Country Club of North Carolina is a private community, located just a big traffic circle away from everything in Pinehurst and Southern Pines. The club, which hosted the 2021 US Junior Amateur in July, features two courses: the Dogwood, an Ellis Maples design that opened in 1963, and the Cardinal, which was a Robert Trent Jones project that opened originally as a third nine in 1970 before being expanded to a full 18 in 1981. Willard Byrd was part of both courses' architecture, too.