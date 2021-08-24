Cancel
Asbury Park, NJ

More Beer Being Poured And Tastings In Asbury Park

By Rich De Sisto
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 7 days ago
Did you hear?! The Asbury Park Brewery is relocating! CEO and founder Jeff Plate said that they are looking to open the doors to their new location by year's end. Since 2006, the original location on Sewell Avenue was where you could enjoy some of their branded suds from their infamous loading dock. But since November 2020, they ceased operation due to the pandemic and have plans to move the "tasting room" part of the business to a new location.

97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Jeff Plate
97.3 ESPN

Grab Your Flashlight: Here’s Your Chance to Tour the Cape May Zoo at Night

Sure, you've seen the animals at the Cape May Zoo during the day -- but have you ever seen them at night? Here's your chance. I think it's safe to say that just about everyone in South Jersey who has ever visited the Cape May Zoo knows just how awesome of a place it is. But, chances are, you have only ever seen it during the day. After all, the zoo typically closes just before sunset. Next month, that changes.
97.3 ESPN

South Jersey Beach Town Makes Top 50 Best Beach Towns To Live In List

There are so many positive benefits of living close to the ocean from being good for your health to working on a tan whenever you want. We have so many beautiful beach towns up and down the Jersey Shore but only one beach in the state made a recent list by the website Stacker of the best beach towns to live in the entire country.
97.3 ESPN

Massive Whale Washed Ashore Popular New Jersey Beach Believed to Be Struck By Ship

A massive 54-foot dead whale washed up on a Long Beach Island beach over the weekend is believed to have been injured after being struck by a ship. NJ.com reports the dead male fin whale washed ashore near the 19th and 20th avenue beach in Barnegat Light which is on the northern side of the island. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was on the scene and the decision was made by officials to bury the whale on the beach.
97.3 ESPN

How Many of These Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?

If you love good food as much as I do, then you probably love going out to good restaurants. To me, it doesn't really matter what the restaurant's cuisine is as long as the food is delicious. Sure, I have my favorite foods and my favorite South Jersey restaurants, but,...
97.3 ESPN

Famous Cheesesteak Eatery Donkey’s Place Opens Third South Jersey Location

Craving a mouth-watering cheesesteak? A beloved cheesesteak eatery is getting a brand new location in South Jersey. Donkey's Place, a South Jersey tradition is getting a brand new location in Burlington County according to the Burlington County Times. Donkey's Place currently has locations on Haddon Avenue in Camden and on...
97.3 ESPN

When Not Cutting Hair, Hammonton NJ Barber Racing Motorcycles

South Jersey barber Anthony Mazziotto has a pretty exciting side hustle. When not cutting hair at Bliss Salon in Malaga, Mazziotto, of Hammonton, is tearing it up on the Superbikes circuit!. The guy who's styling your hair today may very well be the guy who rides a 200-pound motorcycle through...
97.3 ESPN

Snapper Blues On The Swarm

No boats are needed, nor high-end tackle. Welcome to late summer fishing for snapper blues, the progeny offspring of adult bluefish that arrived in New Jersey coastal waters back in April and May before migrating northward. Traveling in schools and on the hunt for spearing, glass minnows, killies, and just...
97.3 ESPN

Sold in New Jersey: 52,000 Pounds of Chicken Salad and Dip Recalled

Check your refrigerator -- more than 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products, some of which were sold in New Jersey, have been recalled because they could be contaminated with pieces of hard, white plastic. Massachusetts-based Willow Tree Poultry Farm has recalled the following ready-to-eat products, which were produced...

