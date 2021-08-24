More Beer Being Poured And Tastings In Asbury Park
Did you hear?! The Asbury Park Brewery is relocating! CEO and founder Jeff Plate said that they are looking to open the doors to their new location by year's end. Since 2006, the original location on Sewell Avenue was where you could enjoy some of their branded suds from their infamous loading dock. But since November 2020, they ceased operation due to the pandemic and have plans to move the "tasting room" part of the business to a new location.973espn.com
