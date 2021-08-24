Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catskill, NY

You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

By Steve King
Posted by 
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hiking in Upstate New York is amazing. From "far as the eye can see" views from the high peaks to lush valleys covered with tall pines it's a hikers paradise. Some hikes are more interesting than others like when you hike to an abandoned summer resort, like the long-abandoned Catskills Overlook Mountain House or the mysterious Catskill Throne Room. Finding something long lost in the woods is pretty awesome. That's leads us to the Kaaterskill High Peak north trail that leads to not one, but two plane crash sites from the 1980s.

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
549
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
Catskill, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Hiking Trail#Mountain#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Cohoes, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Sly Foxes Live in Cohoes House & Stand Guard

It seems residents on a Cohoes street have new furry neighbors living in an abandoned house. The house has been vacant for some time with no one stirring until recently. They say that foxes have decided to call the property home with one neighbor, Ted Conlon, who even witnessed a fox near the windows and others laying in the sun on the roof.
Queensbury, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Great Escape Offers Discounted 2022 Season Passes to Current Pass Holders

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury has had another season of ups and downs mostly because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This season started with mask requirements, guest capacity limits, and online reservations just to visit the park. Quickly, those requirements were dropped and it seemed like things were going to get back to normal for the area's rollercoaster attraction. Then came some staffing issues that forced Great Escape to close a few days a week and focus on a condensed schedule of open days to give guests the best experience. All in all Six Flags Great Escape has done a good job making the most of a difficult situation.
Stillwater, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

$3 Million Deceivingly Plain Home Boasts 1600 Bottle Wine Cellar

This home in Stillwater sits on 8 plus acres and is only 9 minutes from the Saratoga Race Track. There are two master suites complete with marble bathroom floors. Not only is there a custom cabin on the property, but it has humidity and a climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 1600 bottles of wine. This home may look plain on the outside, but it is exquisite throughout.
Troy, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Animal Free Circus Comes to Troy! Fun for Whole Family?

No animal cruelty here as the circus comes to town! The Hideaway Circus is actually visiting several towns in the Northeast over the next 30 days. This week, as part of the second-annual “Circus in the Park,” the tour stops in Troy with their "Stars Above" show. Animals are not included in Circus in the Park performances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy