You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury has had another season of ups and downs mostly because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This season started with mask requirements, guest capacity limits, and online reservations just to visit the park. Quickly, those requirements were dropped and it seemed like things were going to get back to normal for the area's rollercoaster attraction. Then came some staffing issues that forced Great Escape to close a few days a week and focus on a condensed schedule of open days to give guests the best experience. All in all Six Flags Great Escape has done a good job making the most of a difficult situation.