Piecing together antibodies

Stanford ChEM-H Institute Scholar Christopher Barnes is a structural biologist who studies the three-dimensional shapes of biomolecules that are critical for vaccine development: virus-neutralizing antibodies and the proteins that stimulate their production, called antigens. Barnes, who is also an assistant professor of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, talks about his path to ChEM-H, putting together antibody-antigen jigsaw puzzles, and his drive to be a supportive mentor.