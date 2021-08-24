Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 1250 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Radar indicates between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Silver Lake, Elk Silver, Sixteen Springs and Dry Canyon. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.