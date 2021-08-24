The Real McCoy Rum Hires DeSerio in New Role

The Real McCoy Rum hired longtime Connecticut bar professional Anthony DeSerio as its first Connecticut On-Premise Brand Ambassador. Under the moniker “Dr. Booze,” DeSerio has specialized in creating cocktail and bar programs and brand representation on-premise, as well as off-premise via tastings and events. In his new role, DeSerio will focus on on-premise sales, account support, distributor support across Connecticut, staff training, menu development and brand event execution. The award-winning suite of The Real McCoy Rum, distributed in Connecticut by Brescome Barton, is small-batch and artisan-crafted. Its 3, 5 and 12 Year Aged Rums are named after Bill McCoy, the pioneer rumrunner of the Prohibition era. Stonington resident Bailey Pryor, a six-time Emmy award-winning documentary producer, was inspired to start The Real McCoy Rum while producing a film about rumrunner Bill McCoy for PBS. Constellation Brands acquired a minority stake in the brand in 2018, with Pryor remaining at the helm. “Anthony was our very first Brand Ambassador back in 2013, who gave us great advice, awesome cocktail recipes and much-needed encouragement in the early days. It’s been our pleasure sharing this journey with him,” said Pryor.