How can migration-induced feminization of agriculture empower women in the dry areas?

cgiar.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing migration of people out of the world’s dryland areas affects women’s roles in agriculture and related activities, which in turn affects their productivity and gender equity. Women are performing more farm labor in agrarian societies due to the increasing outmigration of men, and this feminization of agricultural labor and...

#Feminization#Productivity#Climate Change#Deserts
