Public Safety

Walkerton man faces child pornography charges

By The Sun Times
wiartonecho.com
 7 days ago

Police charged a 27-year-old Walkerton man following an online child sexual exploitation investigation. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police searched the man’s home and seized several electronic devices. Police charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count...

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Police#Walkerton#Digital Forensics Unit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Indiana Stateourquadcities.com

QC man faces child-neglect charge in Indiana

An Eldridge man faces a felony charge of child neglect in Indiana, official records say. Dylan Andrew Diericx, whose address is listed as Eldridge, is in custody, according to court records and LaGrange County Jail. The case of the State of Indiana v. Dylan Andrew Diericx was filed Tuesday. The...
Eden Valley, MNwillmarradio.com

Eden Valley man faces child molestation charges

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A central Minnesota man is accused of sexually molesting three young girls over several years. Stearns County prosecutors are charging 42-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Eden Valley with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The criminal complaint says girls ages seven, ten, and 12 were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for exams Tuesday. Their mother believed that Sosa Saavedra had been abusing the girls. Court records show the two older girls tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases. Sosa Saavedra is awaiting his first court appearance.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3126 (a)(1) Indecent Assault without Consent (M2)

Ruppert, Harry L - (18) 3126 (a)(1) Indecent Assault without Consent (M2) and 2 additional charges. On Monday, April 5th, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a report in reference to a 14 YOA juvenile female that disclosed that she had been touched inappropriately by an adult male who was babysitting her several years prior. Through investigation, the suspect was identified...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Black Enterprise

‘Celebrity Influencer’ Pleads Guilty to Scamming $24 Million From Followers

Social media has paved the way for plenty of pitfalls and potholes filled with people’s lies pretending to live larger than they actually do in real life. In fact, one curious case has landed “Celebrity influencer,” Nigerian National “Ray Hushpuppi,” in a world of trouble after he admitted to his role in money laundering in school financing scams and additional cyber and business email compromise schemes, according to the Department of Justice.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Terre Haute woman sentenced for repeatedly stabbing her roommate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman has entered a plea agreement in a Terre Haute stabbing case. Amanda Baker pleaded guilty but mentally ill to an aggravated battery charge. Under the plea, the state suggested a 16-year prison sentence. While in prison, she's expected to complete mental health...
Public SafetyPeople

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's Husband Who's Charged with Murder, Should Get Death Penalty: Prosecutors

Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Chad Daybell, the religious doomsday author accused of murdering his stepchildren and his ex-wife. In May, Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Deaths of police officer and son treated as suspected murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son in Kidderminster are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. West Mercia police assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force was now satisfied no other parties had been involved.
Shore News Network

Shore area man who supplied deadly heroin dose to teenager charged for his death

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A man who supplied a 16-year-old boy with the heroin dose that killed him has been apprehended and charged. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, on August 27, 2021, David Belk, 45, of Little Egg Harbor, a fugitive from justice relative to an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor Township on July 3, 2021, was apprehended in Atlantic City by the New Jersey Transit Police. At the time of his apprehension, Belk was found to be in possession of Heroin and was charged accordingly. Belk was processed at Little Egg Harbor Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he will remain lodged pending a detention hearing.Belk was charged on August 26, 2021 with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-9a, Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2), Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(3), and Possession of Heroin in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1) in connection with the July 3, 2021 incident.
The Independent

Lotto winner killed by husband in murder suicide, police say

A Californian woman who won more than $2 million (£1.4 million) in a lottery last year has reportedly been murdered by her husband in Oklahoma along with her young daughter. Tiffani Hill, aged 31, was with her one-year-old daughter Leanne when her husband, 42-year-old John Donato, fired at her and Leanne on 30 July. He afterwards shot and killed himself.
NJ.com

Corrections officers indicted in assault on N.J. state prison inmate captured on video

A grand jury has indicted two New Jersey corrections officers in connection with the alleged assault of a South Woods State Prison inmate last year that was captured on video. Senior corrections officer Jeffrey Shelton, 50, of Lower Alloways Creek Township, is accused of assaulting the inmate in his cell in June 2020, leaving him with an injury to his lower lip, according to court documents.
Jersey Shore Online

Attempted Murder Fugitive Surrenders To Police

BRICK – After stabbing a man in the ShopRite parking lot and fleeing the scene, the fugitive has now surrendered himself to authorities. Around 4 p.m. on July 26, the Brick Township Police Department arrived at the ShopRite on Route 70 after a report of a stabbing. They found the 44-year-old victim with several stab wounds on his back and he was quickly brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. The man is reported to be in critical but stable condition, police said.

