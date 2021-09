Back in 1949, Washington was consumed by a great geopolitical debate: Who lost China?. The Communist takeover of the mainland was blamed on Harry Truman, and scaremonger Joe McCarthy fingered Secretary of State Dean Acheson, "this pompous diplomat in striped pants," for the "loss of China." But a Washington Post editorial said the U.S. "has never at any time been in a position to exercise more than a minor influence on China's destiny. China was lost by the Chinese"—a verdict now embraced by many historians.