2022 Sea-Doo Switch Puts PWC Engine And Agility In A Large Pontoon Boat

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they have made jet-powered sport boats in the past, Sea-Doo has focused all their attention to personal watercrafts (PWCs) for the most part of the last decade. Whatever reasons they had for dropping boats in the lineup, though, that’s apparently ending soon with the announcement of the 2022 Sea-Doo Switch.

