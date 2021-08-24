2022 Sea-Doo Switch Puts PWC Engine And Agility In A Large Pontoon Boat

A quick spin on Azimut’s new 53, designed with seafaring families in mind, reveals a restless shipyard that’s on top of market trends, says Clare Mahon. Like child’s play, for the Azimut 53’s designer Alberto Mancini it all starts with a pencil sketch. “It’s the best way to start a dialogue,” he says as we sit down for a quick dockside coffee before the boat arrives. While Mancini’s studio, AM Yacht Design, is in Monte-Carlo, he studied transportation design in Turin, where Azimut Yachts is based. “At design school we had to learn to identify an automotive brand by looks alone and to isolate those design elements that expressed its history. It’s the same when you look at a shipyard’s design legacy: you perceive and identify the elements that represent it and you learn how to bring them into its future,” he says.