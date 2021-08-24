Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Turn Your Garden Into A Prehistoric Theme Park With The Mattel Jurassic World Large Apatosaurus Figure

coolthings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you collect Jurassic World toys, chances are, you own some of those dinosaur action figures that measure around the size of small puppies. They’re awesome, allowing you to make any backyard look like your very own miniature Jurassic Park. Problem is, most folks typically collect T-rexes, indoraptors, and other deadly dinosaurs from the films, so your backyard is now littered with vicious prehistoric carnivores, making it feel more like a horrifying Jurassic warzone than an amusement theme park. If you want to make your dinosaur party feel just a tad less intimidating, you may want to add the Mattel Jurassic World Legacy Collection Large Apatosaurus Figure to the mix.

www.coolthings.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#Theme Park#Apatosaurus#Jurassic World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Quickly Turns Into a Rainbow

If you have been following all of the changes made at Disney World over the past few months to hear up for the 50th anniversary celebration, you may have realized a lot more than just Cinderella Castle is changing when it comes to Magic Kingdom. Main Street, U.S.A. is getting...
TravelGeekTyrant

Disney is Looking To Turn Their Theme Parks Into WESTWORLD with Free Roaming Robots

Disney has some interesting plans in the works for its theme parks, Disneyland and Walt Disney World. According to the New York Times, they are looking at placing free-roaming robot characters in the parks walking among the guests. Yes, Disney is looking to turn their theme parks into Westworld! This is the following information that was shared:
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Park Beyond Asks Your Imagination To Run Wild To Build A Fantasy Theme Park

Theme park builders have a rich history in the video game landscape. Whether you're talking about the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon games or the modernized Planet Coaster, it's always fun to think up zany new layouts for theme parks and awesome new designs for rides and rollercoasters. Park Beyond, a new game from Tropico 6 studio Limbic Entertainment, looks to take many of those joys to the next level.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Prehistoric Kingdom is a new dinosaur theme park for PC

Crytivo has released the gamescom 2021 trailer for its upcoming dinosaur theme park, Prehistoric Kingdom. Similarly to Jurassic World Evolution, in Prehistoric Kingdom players will be able to build their own dino park. As its official description reads, players will take control of limitless power to build, manage and grow...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Arrives On November 9, Take Your First Look At The Mosasaurus!

"The Mosasaurus must live again!" This was my battle cry going into a two-hour hands-on session with Jurassic World Evolution 2. As an avid fan of the 2018 game, I didn't think I would have many issues building a park in the sequel. I then met the scientists: new helpers who completely change how park-building and dinosaur-hatching are handled. Whether digging up an old fossil or researching new technology, you'll need to assign scientists to the task. Each scientist has different pros and cons, which you'll have to gauge when you hire them and put them to work. Much like the dinosaurs that call your park home, the scientists are living beings who will need to be cared for. If you overwork them, you'll have problems on your hands.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

At this Jurassic parking lot, dinosaurs and their fans roar

EVERETT — Social distancing has gone to the dinosaurs. Jurassic Empire has caged over 30 of the prehistoric creatures in a fenced parking lot by Everett Mall, near where Sears was in a past epoch. It’s a drive-thru for the Homo sapiens, who must stay in cars. Travel at 5...
Video GamesIGN

Park Beyond's "Impossification" Feature Lets you Build the Theme Park of Your Dreams

Park Beyond is a brand new take on theme park management from Limbic Entertainment, the studio behind Tropico 6, Heroes VII, and Might and Magic X Legacy. In Park Beyond, players can freely build the roller coaster they've always imagined using a powerful new free-building tool. You can also add "impossification" to your attractions which transforms something like a normal ferris wheel into something utterly impossible. IGN sits down with Stephan Winter, CEO, Limbic Entertainment and Johannes Reithmann, Game Director of Park Beyond to get the scoop on this brand new game.
Westlake, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Jurassic Jungle Live Teaches Prehistoric Lessons At Crocker Park

The 45- to 60-minute productions on Aug. 27-29 feature realistic walking, interactive dinosaurs full of personality. Meet Mambo the Tyrannosaurus rex. Standing at 10 feet tall, Mambo is the biggest dinosaur at Jurassic Jungle Live, an interactive and educational dinosaur show that shows off the most ferocious and tremendous creatures to roam the earth.
LifestylePosted by
ScreenCrush

The Footage Of the New ‘Jurassic World’ Ride Will Blow Your Mind

A new Universal Studios theme park is set to open in Beijing next month. Its lineup of attractions includes a mix of rides and shows that already exist at other Universal parks — like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem — along with a couple that are brand new. The most impressive of the new ones may be Jurassic World Adventure, a dark ride that’s unlike any of the previous Jurassic Park or Jurassic World-based attractions.
Animalsnowdecatur.com

WATCH: ‘Jurassic Park’ theme played on rubber chickens

It’s one of the most recognizable themes in movie history… and now it’s been redone by rubber chickens. The theme from Jurassic Park, by John Williams, has been recreated by TikTok user @TheCritters using rubber chickens and and bowling bowl. Because… the internet. @thecritters. Nobody asked for this. ♬ original...
Lifestylecoolthings.com

Dress Up Like Armored Spider-Man With Glowing Eyes In This Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider Electronic Helmet

There’s no shortage of Spider-Man masks you can slip on for those days you want to walk around like Marvel’s resident web-slinger. Heck, you probably own a few of them in a box somewhere. Problem is, we doubt any of them looks like the Iron Spider mask from the last Avengers movie, which, we have to admit, is one of the coolest Spider-Man looks we’ve seen. If you want that, you need to add the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider Electronic Helmet to your superhero stash.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

All Of The Known Dinosaurs In Jurassic World Evolution 2

"Life finds a way." With dinosaurs on the loose in the United States, Jurassic World Evolution 2 fully embraces Ian Malcolm's famous warning. We're going to learn what life is like living among these thunder lizards. Frontier Developments says players will encounter over 75 dinosaurs species within this sequel. We...
Lifestyleallears.net

You Can Make Your Own Custom LEGO Figure at Downtown Disney!

The LEGO Store in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney district is a great stop for anyone looking for some cool toys or amazing LEGO sculptures!. But did know you can make custom LEGO Minifigures here? Well, we’re gonna show you how!. First, you’ll buy one of the LEGO Minifigure Factory boxes for...
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy