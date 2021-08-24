Turn Your Garden Into A Prehistoric Theme Park With The Mattel Jurassic World Large Apatosaurus Figure

"The Mosasaurus must live again!" This was my battle cry going into a two-hour hands-on session with Jurassic World Evolution 2. As an avid fan of the 2018 game, I didn't think I would have many issues building a park in the sequel. I then met the scientists: new helpers who completely change how park-building and dinosaur-hatching are handled. Whether digging up an old fossil or researching new technology, you'll need to assign scientists to the task. Each scientist has different pros and cons, which you'll have to gauge when you hire them and put them to work. Much like the dinosaurs that call your park home, the scientists are living beings who will need to be cared for. If you overwork them, you'll have problems on your hands.