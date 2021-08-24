Turn Your Garden Into A Prehistoric Theme Park With The Mattel Jurassic World Large Apatosaurus Figure
If you collect Jurassic World toys, chances are, you own some of those dinosaur action figures that measure around the size of small puppies. They’re awesome, allowing you to make any backyard look like your very own miniature Jurassic Park. Problem is, most folks typically collect T-rexes, indoraptors, and other deadly dinosaurs from the films, so your backyard is now littered with vicious prehistoric carnivores, making it feel more like a horrifying Jurassic warzone than an amusement theme park. If you want to make your dinosaur party feel just a tad less intimidating, you may want to add the Mattel Jurassic World Legacy Collection Large Apatosaurus Figure to the mix.www.coolthings.com
