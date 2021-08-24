Full of team spirit

Madilyn Ferguson, 2, daughter of Baylee Ferguson, sits down at the Bellfontaine football stadium during halftime of a football game between Sidney and Bellfontaine. Madilyn was wearing her custom made Sidney cheerleader outfit on Friday, Aug. 20 as she showed her support for her uncle, Devon Ferguson, who is a punt returner for Sidney. Madilyn tried to get some older kids playing catch to toss her a football but she went unnoticed. The lack of attention from the older kids did not dampen Madilyn’s spirits though as she got back up and zipped around the stadium.