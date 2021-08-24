Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Forty-seven of West Virginia's 55 counties in red or orange

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia continues to be blanketed by red or orange on the county alert map – with 47 of the state’s 55 counties in those colors. Seventeen counties – six less than the previous map - were in red on the map posted Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources: Jackson, Wood, Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Randolph, Barbour, Wetzel, Hampshire, Berkley and Marshall.

wchstv.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
State
Ohio State
City
Clay, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Wayne, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forty#Pocahontas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy