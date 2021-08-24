Seven decades of environmental research at Savannah River Ecology Lab
The Savannah River Ecology Laboratory was first envisioned by Eugene Odum, a UGA faculty member later known as the father of modern ecology. Odum applied for a grant and received funding to conduct a baseline biological inventory at what became the Savannah River Site—the first contribution to what grew into a vast storehouse of long-term datasets on habitats and populations, including threatened and endangered species.
