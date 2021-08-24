You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

The sky over the Saratoga Country Fairgrounds is set to get a little more color next weekend. If you have ever seen a hot air balloon floating through the sky, it's a stop what your doing and just watch type of moment. Am I right? There is just something special and peaceful about those colorful hot air bubbles rising to the heavens. Next weekend will be full of those in the Ballston Spa sky with the return of the Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival.