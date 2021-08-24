Cancel
$25K reward now offered as search for Wisconsin woman's suspected killer continues

By Shaymus McLaughlin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNql7_0bbbVohr00
Christopher Terrell Anderson. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Wisconsin authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in an effort to find a homicide suspect on the run for nearly a month.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has been searching for Christopher Terrell Anderson since June 30. That's the day Hannah Miller, the mother of his child, was found shot dead on the side of a road near Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office has put out multiple public appeals in an effort to find the 30-year-old Terrell, saying he may be in the Twin Cities. Their calls for help have even been boosted by the Minneapolis Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaeKk_0bbbVohr00
Hannah Miller. Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Two vehicles connected to Terrell were located in St. Paul in early July, but Terrell remains unaccounted for.

On Tuesday, 25 days after Miller's killing, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to Terrell's arrest. But authorities are asking for the public's help to increase that reward, with a goal of hitting $100,000.

"I am asking the community to pass the hat and help us get the reward large enough that someone will turn Anderson into the authorities," Sheriff Hartman said in the announcement.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the fund can learn how to do so here.

A second suspect, Seth Wakefield, was arrested and charged with helping to plot Miller's killing. The Northwoods Star Journal reported Wakefield was set to undergo a second competency exam in early August.

Comments / 18

 

