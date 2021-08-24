Sooner News Daily | Tuesday (8.24.2021)

View more in
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Alabama State|Posted bySportsnaut
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Alabama still heavy favorite in 2021 after national title
Alabama is still No. 1, and until the reigning champions are defeated, they'll likely stay there. How do the rest of the college football top 25 rankings fall?
Nebraska State|Posted byThe Spun
Nebraska Transfer Running Back Has Brutally Honest Admission
The start of the 2021 college football season for Nebraska is just 17 days away, so Huskers head coach Scott Frost is pushing hard to get his team ready to play in Week 0 against Illinois. So far, it looks like he’s getting through to at least one of his players.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral
Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
Nebraska State|saturdaytradition.com
Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed
In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News
After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFL|chatsports.com
Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog
The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
Nebraska State|247Sports
Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy
The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Illinois State|saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska player calls out program for Bo Pelini firing in wake of Illinois loss
In hindsight, firing Bo Pelini may have not been a very good idea. Nebraska parted ways with Pelini after the 2014 season. He had just led the Huskers to their seventh consecutive nine-win season, but he had never gotten more than 10 victories in a single season. So the Huskers...
NFL|saturdaytradition.com
J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury
J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
College Sports|saturdaydownsouth.com
Game of the Year? Kirk Herbstreit names 'must-see' matchup this season in SEC
There are several big games across the SEC this season, and plenty will have a say in the national championship picture. But of those matchups, 1 stands out from a national perspective. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit names is the Alabama at Texas A&M game, and even labeled it a “Must-See...
Oklahoma State|Posted bySportsnaut
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler is #1
The 2021 college football season will feature new faces on some big-time programs, but there are some returning starters who
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Nick Saban’s Viral Press Conference Rant
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has weighed in on Nick Saban’s latest viral press conference rant. Earlier this weekend, Saban was asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who needs to work his way up the depth chart after missing time. Saban was asked how it’s going. “That’s up to...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back
The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
Alabama State|Montgomery Advertiser
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit predicts Miami Hurricanes vs. Alabama football game outcome
The "ESPN College Football Podcast" adopted a new format for the 2021 season with analyst Kirk Herbstreit featured each Monday on the podcast. This week, Herbstreit had a discussion with college football studio host Matt Barrie, and Saturday's Alabama vs. Miami Hurricanes game came up. Alabama and Miami are scheduled...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion
The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
Nebraska State|Posted byThe Spun
Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans
The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
College Sports|Posted byWGAU
College football expert Kirk Herbstreit slams Jake Fromm-Justin Fields revisionist history takes
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has had a lot to say about the Georgia football quarterback situation over the years as Kirby Smart has turned the Bulldogs into annual title contenders. But on Sunday Herbstreit was taking aim at a recently-deleted Tweet from a Pro Football Focus (PFF) account —...
College Sports|Posted byFanSided
Oregon Football: Rece Davis says Ducks will beat Ohio State in 2021
If you’re like me, you got up to watch College GameDay on Saturday morning for the first time this season. Although it was just a Week 0 College GameDay with no huge games on the radar, it was still an exciting moment, especially since it meant Oregon football is just a week away.
Michigan State|247Sports
College football hot seat: Paul Finebaum picks Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Nebraska's Scott Frost as two to watch
College football has plenty of coaches on the hot seat and there are two big names in the Big Ten that felt the heat entering the 2021 season. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost head into pivotal years as head coaches of their respective programs, according to ESPN college football commentator Paul Finebaum.
College Sports|Posted bySports Illustrated
Forde-Yard Dash: 'College GameDay's' Kirk Herbstreit On Career, Football Landscape
The Dash interviews the former Ohio State quarterback, examines six former Tennessee players and welcomes Illinois's Bret Bielema back to the Big Ten.
Comments / 0