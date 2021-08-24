Frank Iero on early bands and the years before My Chemical Romance

A phenomenon like My Chemical Romance only comes along once in a generation. It’s no exaggeration to say that their songs changed lives and continue to resonate with a power that’s sewn them into our collective cultural fabric. Even if you don’t like the band you’ll know the one about not being okay, the one about carrying on, and the one that goes ​‘na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na’. That’s just what happens when artists get so big their ubiquity turns the music into a shared lived experience.