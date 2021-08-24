Breakfast at Universal: Full-Service Style

Breakfast, it’s the most important meal of the day. Some people are all about breakfast-time while other (such as myself) are not super big into breakfast and eat a little bit on the lighter side. When it comes to planning this meal at Disneyland, both breakfast people and non-breakfast people just want to get this meal out of the way somewhat quickly so they can get their day started in the Park asap! So where are some good places to go for breakfast lovers and those who just want something small to tide them over until lunchtime? Look no further because we’ve gathered a list of top favorite spots just for you!