Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Breakfast at Universal: Full-Service Style

By Jon Self
touringplans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, you find yourself on Universal Orlando property desiring breakfast. Now you do not want standard fast food style breakfast, but you want breakfast! You want the full assortment of traditional USA breakfast foods such as bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits/gravy, and perhaps a few more upscale “brunch” type menu items. If you feel this way, then I have some good news and a bit of bad news.

touringplans.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Foods#Alcoholic Beverages#Universal Citywalk#Food Allergies#Food Drink#Citywalk#The Today Cafe#Kitchen#The Royal Pacific Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Is Paris Hilton's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant - Exclusive

Fans of Paris Hilton have undoubtedly already caught her latest project, the new comedic cooking show, "Cooking with Paris," on Netflix. While the show is mesmerizing thanks to the fashion and her friends and family who play sous chef to Hilton's home chef, Mashed couldn't help but wonder where Hilton likes to eat when she's on the go. Fortunately, she dished on her favorite fast food restaurant during an exclusive interview with Mashed.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Watch This Iron Chef Turns Taco Bell Into a Gourmet Meal

Known for his appearances on Top Chef and intense battles on the Food Network‘s Iron Chef America, Susur Lee has made a name for himself with his eclectic culinary style is described as “fusion cuisine.” Serving as the manager of Susur Lee Restaurant Group, the Canadian chef also enjoys taking part in the videos of his Youtuber sons Kai, Levi, and Jet Bent-Lee. Most recently a video series launched by son Jet Bent-Lee which sees Susur reimagine familiar fast food into gourmet meals has taken off on TikTok.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

10,000 Fans Rank Every Quick Service Restaurant in Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has some awesome restaurants and snacks. We asked our readers to help us rank Hollywood Studios quick service (fast food) restaurants and this is what you voted for! Can you guess which restaurant was ranked highest?. Almost 10,000 readers voted and here’s how you ranked the Hollywood...
Restaurantswdwinfo.com

Two Walt Disney World Fan-Favorite Buffets Returning Soon!

Disney has just announced that two fan-favorite restaurants will return to buffet-style service for the first time since their 2020 reopenings. Biergarten, located in EPCOT’s Germany pavilion, will transition away from family-style service and back to buffet service beginning August 29th. All of your Oktoberfest favorites will again be offered on the buffet, including my favorites: the pretzel rolls and the apple strudel. Yes, please!
RestaurantsEater

Reservations Open for Chef Brady Williams’s Highly Anticipated White Center Restaurant

One of the year’s most anticipated new restaurant openings is starting to take shape. Former Canlis chef Brady Williams revealed some new details to Seattle Met about his forthcoming White Center spot, Tomo, announcing plans to open September 9. In addition, Tomo’s website has gone live with some sample menus, interactive food collages, and (perhaps most importantly) a link to an active reservation page via Tock.
RestaurantsPosted by
NBC Chicago

IHOP Unveils Drink Menu Featuring Beer, Wine, Champagne

While IHOP has long been known for its tagline, “Come hungry, leave happy,” patrons at select locations may soon be leaving more than just happy. The breakfast giant unveiled its new “Bubbles, Wine & Brews,” menu, which features mimosas and wines from Barefoot as well as Bud Light, Blue Moon, Corona and locally sourced beers.
Festivaldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: 5 More EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Booths Had an EARLY Opening!

Yesterday, we were surprised that two EPCOT Food and Wine Festival booths opened earlier than their projected October 1st opening date. Talk about a welcome surprise!. We got to see the early arrival for the Spain booth and The Alps booth and we won’t complain about having more time to eat warm cheese and charcuterie! Today we came back to EPCOT and were welcomed with even more festival surprises!
Restaurantsthekingdominsider.com

Best Quick Service Breakfast Spots at Disneyland Resort

Breakfast, it’s the most important meal of the day. Some people are all about breakfast-time while other (such as myself) are not super big into breakfast and eat a little bit on the lighter side. When it comes to planning this meal at Disneyland, both breakfast people and non-breakfast people just want to get this meal out of the way somewhat quickly so they can get their day started in the Park asap! So where are some good places to go for breakfast lovers and those who just want something small to tide them over until lunchtime? Look no further because we’ve gathered a list of top favorite spots just for you!
Restaurantsmashed.com

Taco Bell Has Good News For Fans Of Its Toasted Breakfast Burrito

Taco Bell's popular breakfast menu — and a craveable lineup of new toasted burritos — is making a comeback across the country, in great news for all fans of the company's morning offerings. Although the chain, which originated in California in 1962, has been a dominant force in the fast...
RestaurantsEater

A Rising Chef Finds a Home for Her Japanese Comfort Food at Maxwell Park

Wine bar Maxwell Park has been one of D.C.’s most popular drinking destinations since it opened its first location in Shaw four years ago, but the neighborhood fixture has struggled to settle on which food to permanently pair with its under-the-radar wines listed on cheeky themed menus. This summer, the bar brought on an executive chef to take the kitchen in a completely different direction: Japanese comfort food.
RestaurantsLaredo Morning Times

Texas-based H-E-B, P. Terry's brew up breakfast partnership

H-E-B and P. Terry's are blending up a partnership to bring the grocery store's coffee brand to the burger stands. The family owned chain, based in Austin, is now serving Cafe Olé organic coffee at all burger stands daily during breakfast hours. The partnership between the two Texas brands marks the first time H-E-B's Cafe Olé coffee is sold at the retail level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy