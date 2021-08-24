Cancel
Philippine President Duterte is running for vice-president

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his bloody drug war, is considering running for vice-presidency in next year's election. As his party announced on Tuesday, Duterte had agreed to "make the sacrifice and answer the call of the people". The former mayor of the city of Davao, 76, clearly does not see himself at the end of his political career. However, the Southeast Asian country's constitution does not allow for a second term for the president, which is why Duterte is now running for the post of MP, which is also determined by direct election independently of the president.

