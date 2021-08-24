Ad tech M&A boom continues as Blackstone-backed Liftoff and Vungle merge
The blistering run of dealmaking throughout the ad tech industry is showing no signs of slowing down, with Liftoff and Vungle the latest to cut a deal. Both companies are merging into one following prior majority investments from private equity funds managed by Blackstone. It will be called Liftoff+Vungle temporarily, and it will try to consolidate in-app spending into what is being touted as one of the largest independent ad tech companies in the mobile advertising space.digiday.com
Comments / 0