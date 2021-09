The truth of the last few days has been that breaking up is hard to do — even if it was the absolute right thing to do. This is, of course, in reference to the sacking of Marc dos Santos, less than a day after the calamitous defeat to Pacific FC in the Canadian Championship. Comments from both parties after the news was announced indicate, however, that the move was a long time coming. Ownership and Axel Schuster had come around to the conclusion that Caps fans had reached some time ago: MDS was not showing signs he was up to managing the project that the front office has finally sunk good money into.