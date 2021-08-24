Celine Dion Stuns In A Black Gown Made For A Queen

Celine Dion is known to wear a variety of outfits on her slim frame. In one of her most recent social media posts, she wears a stunning long black gown and she looks so elegant! Celine looks incredibly tall in the dress.

It features a plunging neckline and some crystals. She wore simple jewelry and a bun so she wouldn’t take away from the gorgeous dress. The photos celebrated World Photography Day and featured some behind-the-scenes photos of the photo shoot.

Celine Dion looks stunning in a beautiful black gown

As a singer, Celine often does photoshoots for her albums or just social media! She captioned the series of photos, “This #worldphotographyday we take a peek behind the scenes… kudos to all the magicians behind the camera! – Team Celine.”

CELINE DION / Everett Collection

Fans flocked to the comments section to share heart emojis or talk about how beautiful Celine is. Others said that they miss her since she hasn’t been able to tour for quite a while due to the pandemic.

In addition to the stunning photoshoot, she shared a throwback photo of herself to celebrate her first vinyl records. She wrote, “Today on #VinylRecordDay we’re throwing it back to Céline’s first French and English vinyls! Which Celine vinyls are in your collection? – Team Celine.”