PSI King's Sensorium Collectibles
This is one of the largest areas, with 263 total Figments. It also has the most that aren't directly on a super linear path. On top of that, the style of this level makes it hard to see the Figments against the psychedelic background. A note to help keep this level from becoming too maddening: If you see Figments floating mid-air, look for nearby unactivated prisms before you try to reach them. These are almost all situations where they will become available to you once the rainbow pathway below them has been activated.www.ign.com
