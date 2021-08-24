PSI King's Sensorium Collectibles

The Figments and Luggage in the island planet portion are all straightforward to find. Just follow each trail of flowers that pops up, and explore anywhere on the horizon that has figments. Certain areas will only grow a dock after various seeds have been collected, so check around a few times before collecting the final seed. Note that some of the tags, such as the Steamer Trunk tag, are within the bottles, so it's best to plan to return to this area after beating the boss to collect them all. Every island has something of interest, from Luggage to interesting NPCs to Figments, so explore everywhere!