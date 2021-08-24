Cancel
Video Games

PSI King's Sensorium Collectibles

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the largest areas, with 263 total Figments. It also has the most that aren't directly on a super linear path. On top of that, the style of this level makes it hard to see the Figments against the psychedelic background. A note to help keep this level from becoming too maddening: If you see Figments floating mid-air, look for nearby unactivated prisms before you try to reach them. These are almost all situations where they will become available to you once the rainbow pathway below them has been activated.

ShoppingIGN

Cassie's Collection Collectibles

The library part of this is fairly straightforward, although don't miss the Figments and Emotional Baggage at the very top of the room! Also, keep an eye on the Figments inside each 2D platformer part within the books. These are all a uniform brown color, and stick out from the background colors, but require a little more exploration to find the path to reach them.
Video GamesIGN

Bob's Bottles Collectibles

The Figments and Luggage in the island planet portion are all straightforward to find. Just follow each trail of flowers that pops up, and explore anywhere on the horizon that has figments. Certain areas will only grow a dock after various seeds have been collected, so check around a few times before collecting the final seed. Note that some of the tags, such as the Steamer Trunk tag, are within the bottles, so it's best to plan to return to this area after beating the boss to collect them all. Every island has something of interest, from Luggage to interesting NPCs to Figments, so explore everywhere!
ApparelRefinery29

Girlfriend Collective’s New Essentials Collection Redefines Athleisure Wear

Though we love Girlfriend Collective's sustainable apparel for working out, its activewear basics are good for way more than that. Its super flex leggings, sports bras, and workout apparel made from recycled plastic bottles are good-looking enough we've given them the designation of “athleisure." GC pieces are so stylish and quick-drying that we’ll unabashedly keep them on all day, from the studio to the streets.
Video GamesIGN

Cruller's Correspondence Collectibles

These are all located on your fairly linear path through the level. Because of the dynamic nature of the platforms, you may end up missing a handful due to mistimed jumps or passing them by in the sliding portion. We recommend planning to come back to this level to do another sweep for the ones that you missed. Also, because this level spirals on top of itself, there will be some collectibles that will seem nearby but unreachable; they will become reachable on your second lap around the area.
King's Wok Review
Lakeland Gazette

King’s Wok Review

I ordered Shrimp Chow Mein from King’s Wok on N. Socrum Loop Rd. and received Shrimp cabbage or Veggies (you see pictured) and after calling back explaining it to her what I thought I was ordering (due to ordering from other Chinese places and I Google chow mein online and got noodles as well she agreed to cook me shrimp noodles but when my son went back to pick the order up she said we had to pay for the order so I decided not to pay for it and told him to leave! So I started eating my food which was shrimp fried rice with honey garlic fried chicken.
Video GamesIGN

Lucrecia's Lament Collectibles

The flea circus is fairly small, so you should be able to easily grab the Figments here as you progress through the challenges required to move forward. In the quilted section, there are a few nooks and crannies to explore. Just like other locations, make sure you light every bonfire you find, as they will grant you access to Figments hidden in the air. It's worth noting that all the Emotional Baggage is at the very end of the level, past the final combat area, so don't worry if you're finding all the tags and none of the bags: that's by design.
Video GamesIGN

Loboto's Labyrinth Collectibles

The items listed below are a non-exhaustive list of the Collectibles within this location. These are the ones that are in secret areas or require specific upgrades or powers to access. Loboto's LabyrinthCollectibles Checklist. How to Find All Hard-To-Find Loboto's Labyrinth Figments. Below is the location of every hard-to-find Loboto's...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

King’s Bounty II: Guides and features hub

The world of Nostria is vast and it’s beset by danger on all sides. This is what you’ll expect once you start your King’s Bounty II campaign. It’s a role-playing game where you recruit new units and build your armies, just so you can win turn-based tactical battles. Our King’s Bounty II guides and features hub aims to help you with various mechanics, from its combat system and units to the decisions you’ll make as you follow a set of ideals.
King's Bounty II trailer introduces Aivar

King’s Bounty II trailer introduces Aivar

1C Entertainment and Prime Matter are back with the fourth and final character trailer for King’s Bounty II. We now have a look at Aivar, the former knight of the Royal Guard, who became a mercenary against his will. Here’s some additional information:. Aivar, a descendant of an impoverished noble...
King's Bounty 2 Army Management Guide

King’s Bounty 2 Army Management Guide

Army management is a vital component to succeeding in King’s Bounty 2’s combat system, as a well-crafted army could mean the difference between successfully tackling a tough skirmish and hemorrhaging money through constant battle retries. This primer should help players get their bearings on how the army systems interact with one another.
Video GamesIGN

Tales of Iki (Side Quests)

This section of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima walkthrough guide details everything you need to know about Iki Island's seven Tales of Iki Side Quests, distinct from the main Tale of Jin's visit involving The Eagle. These pages will let you know where to find them, how to unlock them, and give information about their rewards.
MoviesIGN

Middle-Earth 4K Ultimate Collector's Edition Is Up for Preorder

A new 4K collection of all six movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved saga is up for preorder. Called the Middle-earth Ultimate Collector's Edition, it comes with both the theatrical and extended editions of the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogies on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital, plus a bunch of extras. It retails for $249.99, and it's out October 26. You can preorder it here.
Visual ArtIGN

'The Scream' and More Action Figures Based on Art Are Up for Preorder

This one's for you, art fans. Figma has a series of figures called the Table Museum that are based on famous works of art. Not only do they look seriously fantastic, but they're all highly articulated, which means you can pose them in all sorts of ways their artists never intended. It's great. The second run of three of these figures are up for preorder now on the IGN Store. The estimated delivery date is June 2022.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Psychonauts 2 Cassie’s Collection Collectibles Locations Guide

Cassie’s Collection level of Psychonauts 2 starts in a Library. There are various collectibles scattered throughout Cassie’s Collection area of Psychonauts 2 and our guide has all their locations. Psychonauts 2 Cassie’s Collection Collectibles Locations. Below we have listed the different Psychonauts 2 Cassie’s Collection Collectibles present in the level...
Video GamesIGN

Dream Cycle - Indie House Trailer

Morgan Carter, a student of the arcane, finds herself trapped in an otherworldly dimension known as the Dreamlands. She must search for a way out through thousands of shards of the realm, fighting enemies, investigating anomalies, and finding treasure as she goes. Dream Cycle goes to early access on Steam in September 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Jack Axe Indie Houses Gameplay Trailer

Join the Jack sisters in a single or multiplayer, 2D open world adventure. Together, the group can overcome platforming challenges, toss axes, and explore a Filipino-Norse mytholgy-inspired world where a young woman breaks a taboo, arming herself against the wishes of an irate god.
Video GamesIGN

The Big Con - Launch Trailer

What would you do to save your family's video store? Watch the launch trailer for the comedy, crime adventure game inspired by classic '90s culture, The Big Con, for a look at some options, and join Ali as she navigates various ways to make money. The Big Con is available now for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

