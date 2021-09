Hip-Hop’s royal couple will now lend their likeness to the most famous jewelry brand. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been slotted as ambassadors for Tiffany & Co. As spotted on Hype Beast the Bey and Hov will the new faces of the famed American luxury accessory house. During her recent and very rare interview with Harper’s BAZAAR for their September issue it was revealed that she and her husband have signed the dotted line and will represent their pricy ornaments in their signature fashion. In an Instagram post the jewelry brand pointed that she was of course sporting Tiffany & Co. earrings. “Icon. Legend. @beyonce wears an internally flawless Tiffany diamond of over 21 carats on the cover of the @harpersbazaarus ICONS issue. Link in bio for full story. #TiffanyAndCo #BAZAARICONS” it read.