The Historically Racist Service at Swan Oyster Depot

When local designer Tin Dinh treated his boyfriend and out-of-town sister, who he hadn’t seen in over a year since the pandemic began, decided to dine at Swan Oyster Depot— a San Francisco institution famous for its no-frills counter nook that serves raw-bar fare — they were all immensely excited to catch up with one another over fresh seafood. The trio waited in line for nearly two hours, eventually snagging a spot atop the long narrow table. What soon transpired after Dinh and company placed their order was, however, far from savory.