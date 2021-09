The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to determine whether state courts must stay discovery in lawsuits alleging violations of federal securities law while motions to dismiss are pending. If the court rules that state courts must impose such stays while the legal sufficiency of complaints are challenged, it would extend the mandatory stays on discovery already imposed in federal court litigation. Such a ruling would be a win for issuers and underwriters of IPOs, who have faced an increase in state court litigation and related expenses in recent years.